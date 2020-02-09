Quarter finals: Schalke face FC Bayern

It will be a classic in the quarter finals of the DFB-Pokal as FC Schalke 04 will face FC Bayern. The sides will meet each other for the eleventh time in the Pokal, with the latest meeting being won 3-0 by Bayern.

Regionalliga side 1. FC Saarbrücken are the only amateur side left in the competition and they drew a home tie against Fortuna Düsseldorf. The other two matches will see Bayer Leverkusen face 1. FC Union berlin at home as Eintracht Frankfurt facing off against Werder Bremen.

The draw was conducted by DFB integration co-ordinator Cacau and General Secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius.

The games will take place on 03/03/20 and 04/03/20 with the exact timings for each game still to be announced. The semi finals will then be played out on 21/04/20 and 22/04/20 before the traditional final in Berlin on 23/05/20.

Quarter final draw in full:

Bayer Leverkusen - 1. FC Union Berlin

FC Schalke 04 - FC Bayern München

Eintracht Frankfurt - Werder Bremen

1. FC Saarbrücken - Fortuna Düsseldorf