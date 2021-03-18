Premier League internationals permitted to enter Germany under strict conditions

The Duisburg health authorities today announced that players representing Germany and Iceland who currently play in the Premier League will be permitted to enter the country for the upcoming internationals against Iceland (25th March, 20:45 CET) and North Macedonia (31st March, 20:45 CET) in Duisburg, in adherence with the current Covid-19 entry restrictions implemented by the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. However, this agreement is tied to extremely strict additional requirements set forth for the DFB.

This regulation provides a general exemption for people travelling from the United Kingdom for professional purposes and does not apply exclusively to the upcoming home games as part of qualification for the World Cup.

These additional requirements include the presentation of a negative PCR test no more than 24 hours old at the time of the players’ departure from the United Kingdom, additional daily rapid antigen tests on top of the daily tests already being done under the current testing concept, and compliance with the so-called ‘working quarantine’ outside of matchday and training operations.

Call-ups technically possible

In addition to the DFB’s hygiene concept, the health authorities also discussed logistics surrounding the relevant players. It was made clear that, as part of the so-called ‘working quarantine,’ the DFB has a responsibility to do everything possible to further isolate those affected players within the already existing internal bubble. This includes meal times, for example, so that the players travelling from England have no contact with others outside of matches, training or team meetings.

As a result, it is technically possible for Germany head coach Joachim Löw to call up those players who are active in the Premier League for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Löw is expected to announce his squad this Friday.

created by dfb/asv