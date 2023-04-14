Pre-World Cup friendlies against Vietnam in Offenbach and Zambia in Fürth

The Germany women's football team will contest two home friendlies shortly before the Women’s World Cup. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side will take on Vietnam at the Stadion am Bieberer Berg in Offenbach on 24th June, before then playing Zambia on 7th July at the Sportpark Ronhof in Fürth. In these friendlies, Germany will be playing two countries that will also be taking part at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (20th July to 20th August 2023).

"We are looking forward to both of these friendlies against Vietnam and Zambia a lot," said Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "We consciously decided to play teams that come from Asia and Africa – from the same continents as the teams that we will meet in the World Cup group stage. I am very excited to play Vietnam and Zambia having already played two top European teams and one top South American team."

"Take this momentum into the World Cup"

The Germany head coach continued: "I am really pleased by where we're playing. We always enjoy playing in Offenbach. I hope that a lot of spectators will come and support us here, just like with our last home game ahead of the World Cup in Fürth. There, we are hoping for a good, maybe even sold-out ground, so that we can then take this momentum into the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand."