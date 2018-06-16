Pre-match press conference with Joachim Löw and Julian Draxler

Follow our new channel on Mixer.com for exclusive reports and unique footage of Die Mannschaft in English.
Watch all open training sessions LIVE and EXCLUSIVELY with English commentary, plus...
- Every press conference LIVE in English
- Daily Die Mannschaft Round-Up web show with footage and analysis of the team.
You can also watch with German commentary here.
Up next for Die Mannschaft
SATURDAY:
Die Mannschaft: Press conference with Joachim Löw and Julian Draxler (from 11:30 CEST, live on Mixer)
World Cup: France - Australia (KO 12:00 CEST)
World Cup: Argentina - Iceland (KO 15:00 CEST)
Daily Round-Up Show (from 17:00 CEST, live on Mixer)
World Cup: Peru - Denmark (KO 18:00 CEST)
World Cup: Croatia - Nigeria (KO 21:00 CEST)
SUNDAY:
World Cup: Costa Rica - Serbia (KO 14:00 CEST)
created by mmc/dfb
Daily Round-Up Show (from 17:00 CEST, live on Mixer)
World Cup: Germany - Mexico (KO 17:00 CEST)
World Cup: Brazil - Switzerland (KO 20:00 CEST)
###more###
Follow our new channel on Mixer.com for exclusive reports and unique footage of Die Mannschaft in English.
Watch all open training sessions LIVE and EXCLUSIVELY with English commentary, plus...
- Every press conference LIVE in English
- Daily Die Mannschaft Round-Up web show with footage and analysis of the team.
You can also watch with German commentary here.
Up next for Die Mannschaft
SATURDAY:
Die Mannschaft: Press conference with Joachim Löw and Julian Draxler (from 11:30 CEST, live on Mixer)
World Cup: France - Australia (KO 12:00 CEST)
World Cup: Argentina - Iceland (KO 15:00 CEST)
Daily Round-Up Show (from 17:00 CEST, live on Mixer)
World Cup: Peru - Denmark (KO 18:00 CEST)
World Cup: Croatia - Nigeria (KO 21:00 CEST)
SUNDAY:
World Cup: Costa Rica - Serbia (KO 14:00 CEST)
Daily Round-Up Show (from 17:00 CEST, live on Mixer)
World Cup: Germany - Mexico (KO 17:00 CEST)
World Cup: Brazil - Switzerland (KO 20:00 CEST)