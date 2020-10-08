Positive coronavirus case in Germany U21 squad

The Germany U21 management team have been informed of a positive result of a Covid-19 test of a U21 player. The tests took place ahead of the Euro U21 qualification match against Moldova. The rest of the players and staff members returned negative results to the test, which was carried out on Wednesday 7th October.

After discussions with the authoriries, the player in question, as well as those who they had been in close contact with, began to isolate from the rest of the team and their club was also informed. A further round of tests was carried out on Thursday morning, the results of which have not yet been returned. All further steps will be taken in coordination with the relevant authorities and UEFA.

“We strictly adhere to the hygiene and distance regulations”

U21 head coach Stefan Kuntz said, “the player is going well. His two previous tests in the past four days came back negative, so the result was a surprise to us. I said a few days ago that I feel as safe as possible with the DFB measures. We strictly adhere to the hygiene and distance regulations as well as the advice of our doctors. We are also tested every two days and have no contact with anyone outside our group. However, despite all of our precautions, it is impossible to guarantee 100% safety. You can see that in other examples on a national and international level over recent weeks.”

The Germany U21 side have two upcoming games as part of their European Championship qualification campaign, with a trip to Chisinau to face Moldova on Friday (18:15 CEST kickoff) before they host Bosnia & Herzegovina in Fürth on Tuesday (18:15 CEST).

