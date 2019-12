European champions Portugal moved into the knockout stages of the World Cup after a tense 1-1 draw with Iran in Saransk.

Ricardo Quaresma’s stunner before half-time gave Portugal the lead, before a penalty from Karim Ansarifard in injury time gave Iran hope of a stunning victory and a place in the knockouts.

Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a penalty to give his side a 2-0 lead before the hour.

Portugal will now face Uruguay in Sochi on Saturday at 20:00 CEST.