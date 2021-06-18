“Portugal aren’t a one-man Ronaldo show”

On Saturday (19th June, 18:00 CEST), Germany will face defending European champions Portugal in their second group stage match. What kind of formation will head coach Joachim Löw choose for the game? What tactical approach will he take and what are the team looking to achieve? Löw and Joshua Kimmich spoke to the press about the upcoming game, with DFB.de summing up the most important points.

Joachim Löw on…

...his expectations for the team: We were all disappointed on Tuesday evening, after an unlucky own goal cost us the game. But, we thoroughly analysed the game and paid attention to what we would need to do differently against Portugal. We did well defensively against France, but failed to create enough chances on goal. We’re optimistic that things will go better against Portugal. We’re focused on the game and are confident that we will be able to take home a positive result.

...tactical changes: Tactically, we will need to bring something new to our game, especially in attack. We need to react differently in certain situations and look for other gaps to exploit. These tactical changes have nothing to do with the formation. Every player is able to make these adjustments no matter what position they are playing. We were well organised in defence, so we’re not planning any massive tactical changes there. I’ll discuss our line-up with individual players tonight and then with the entire team tomorrow.

...pressure after having lost the opening game: The pressure remains the same. We felt some pressure during the first game because it’s the start of a tournament for Germany. Of course we will now need to be successful in order to not let things slip out of our hands, but we’re able to deal with the pressure. The players are well used to it, as are the coaches - I’ve been dealing with it for 15 years at tournaments like this.

...Portugal: Portugal haven’t changed much since the 2016 EUROs. They are strong in the air in defence and especially in attack. Portugal aren’t a one-man Ronaldo show. They have four or five world-class attackers. They might even have more depth than France. As a team, the way they link up allows them to play to a high level. Several of their players are very difficult to knock off the ball.

...Cristiano Ronaldo: In 2012, 2014 and 2016, their entire game was focused on Ronaldo. That’s not the case anymore. They have several impressive attackers. Of course Ronaldo is a special player, one that’s capable of doing more than just pushing Coke bottles to the side. He’s quick and strong in the air. We need to see how we can keep him under control.

...Kai Havertz and Thomas Müller linking up: I think that both of them are aware of what didn’t really work against France. That has nothing to do with the fact that the two haven’t really played together that often, but more about being focused on what’s ahead, bravery and a willingness to take risks.

…Leon Goretzka: Leon hasn’t played for five, six weeks and isn’t in the competitive rhythm yet. That’s why I cannot expect him to play for 90 minutes. He won’t have enough strength for that, and I cannot expect that of him. That’s why he will likely be an option off the bench.

Joshua Kimmich on…

...the goal the players have set for themselves: We really want to win the game. We have the quality to do so. We all know what’s at stake tomorrow.

...a willingness to take risks: We knew that we would have to defend well against France. It will be a similar story against Portugal. That’s why we will need to find the right balance between a solid performance and taking risks up front, all while playing to win.

...preparations for the game: Our preparations were focused on our own game. There’s many things that we need to do better against Portugal. We need to find our way through their backline and it will also be our task to expose the fact that Portugal also have weaknesses.

...differences between four vs. five at the back: In principle, there’s certain aspects that are shared between a back four and a back five, but there are also some differences. But, we have been working on this for the past two-and-a-half weeks, so we should be well-rehearsed tomorrow. For me, it’s two different positions based on if I’m playing at right-back in a back four and always have an opposing player in front of me, compared to when I play a bit higher up in a back five. The division of space is completely different as is when and where you attack from.

...reasons why he prefers to play a central position: In the centre you have the chance to always be part of the attack. You’re part of every play and there’s a shorter distance to your teammates. On the right, you’re more dependent on your teammates and also have the feeling that you’re missing out on some of what’s happening on the pitch.

...playing down the wings: If we’re able to get our wingers involved in the game, then we also need to have options for them. The three strikers need to be in the right position to fill the penalty area in order for our crosses to find their mark.

...discussions with the head coach: We always have discussions with the coach, but in the end it’s him who decides how he wants to play, based on what will bring the team the most success.

created by dfb/asv