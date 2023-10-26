Popp drops out of international matches

Captain Alexandra Popp will be unavailable to interim head coach Horst Hrubesch for the two upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League matches. After consultation with her club, Popp will depart following tomorrow’s match against Wales (17:45 CEST) due to muscle issues.

The Germany women’s national team firstly meet Wales in Sinsheim on Friday in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, before going to Reykjavik to face Iceland next Tuesday (20:00 CEST).