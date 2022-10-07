Popp at the double: DFB-Frauen beat France in Dresden

The Germany women’s team continued their preparations for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a tough test against top opposition in France. A brace from captain Alexandra Popp gave Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team a 2-1 win in Dresden on Friday evening, the 13th win for Germany in 22 meetings with the French team.

In front of a fantastic 26,835 spectators at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion, Popp headed home her 60th goal in 122 caps just a minute before half time (44’). After the break, the VfL Wolfsburg player doubled her and her country’s lead, taking just three minutes to find the net (48’). This latest brace came just three months after her last, incidentally also against France in the EURO 2022 semi-final. With five minutes to go, Viviane Asseyi scored from the spot to cause some concern, but the DFB-Frauen held on to win.

France start on the front foot

The French team had the better opening period to the game, with their high pressing causing Germany to lose their rhythm and often their shape too. Indeed, their first meaningful chance of the game was created through just that - Sjoeke Nüsken though, brought in by Martina Voss-Tecklenburg for the injured Marina Hegering at centre back, was on hand to block well and deny Delphine Cascarino (14’).

It was well over 20 minutes into the game before Germany were able to break the press and start playing their football. Linda Dallmann’s shot from just inside the penalty area was denied by the foot of Wendie Renard on 29 minutes, before Popp let fly from range seven minutes later. French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin did not keep hold of the effort, but Felicitas Rauch’s rebound was off target (36’).

France looked to hit back though, flying into tackles and creating moments of danger on the counter. Kadidiatou Diani hit the side netting on 37 minutes, before Merle Frohms was on hand to deny Ouleymata Sarr three minutes later. With seconds to go before the interval, Popp showed her class – Rauch fired a corner into the box, where the Germany captain powered through and beat her marker Aïssatou Tounkara, where she threw herself at the ball and headed home to give the home side a half-time lead in Dresden – 1-0.

Popp with a quickfire brace

The start of the second half saw a change from Voss-Tecklenburg, as Jule Brand replaced Klara Bühl – and the goal just before break gave the team huge momentum. Brand was involved from the off, setting up Popp who narrowly missed in the first minute of the second 45. The captain did quickly make amends, though, as Brand won the ball back before beating her marker and playing in Svenja Huth. She found Popp at the back post, who poked the ball in for 2-0 after 48 minutes.

With 57 minutes gone, Kathrin Hendrich was able to get a toe on an edge of the box effort from Kenza Dalis. At the other end, though, Popp was not far away from completing her hat trick (60’), before Nüsken also narrowly missed her chance to seal the win. As the game entered its closing stages, France were able to get a goal back through a penalty from Asseyi. With five minutes of normal time to go, the DFB-Frauen kept their cool and got the win over the line.

Next up for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side is a pair of exciting games across the Atlantic against the USA, on November 11th and 13th.

created by mmc/lc