Popp and Lattwein ruled out, Wolter called up

Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg) and Lena Lattwein (TSG Hoffenheim) have withdrawn from international duty ahead of the game against England on Tuesday, October 27 (16:00 CET) in Wiesbaden’s Brita-Arena. While Popp is suffering from persistent pain with a capsule injury in her foot, Lattwein misses out with a knee problem. Germany Women’s head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has called up Pia-Sophie Wolter from VfL Wolfsburg as squad reinforcement. This is the 22-year-old’s first international call-up.
Germany will begin preparations for their game against England from next Wednesday in Wiesbaden.
