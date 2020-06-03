Political messages in stadiums: Keller begins discussion

In light of the recent expressions of solidarity with George Floyd shown by multiple Bundesliga players over the past week, the DFB, on the initiative of its president, has addressed the public debate regarding political messages in stadiums. Fritz Keller states, “Those who proclaim the values which are also rooted in the statutes of the DFB are not to be punished. We want mature players, who set a good example and convince people of our values. That must be made possible.”

The DFB president has instructed the DFB commission for social responsibility, which met on Wednesday via video conference, to intensively manage the issue of political messages in stadiums. This is due to the rule that exists across all international sport, which prohibits players from sending out political messages during a match.

Fritz’s Keller’s assessment was met with great approval by all of those who were involved, including former players Celia Sasic, Thomas Hitzlsperger and Jimmy Hartwig. Björn Fecker, chairman of the commission, has issued a statement: “Issuing punishments to those who have made anti-racist statements would fundamentally contradict the values of the DFB. It is now a matter of discussing proposals as to how players can clearly express the values of football such as integration and diversity, as well as the campaign against discrimination, whilst adhering to the rules set in place.”