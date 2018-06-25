The Poland national team have been knocked out of the World Cup in Russia due to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Colombia. After also losing to Senegal 2-1 to kick off their campaign in group H, it was the second defeat in a row for FC Bayern start Robert Lewandowski and his team. While the result still only leaves Colombia with three points, they have a chance to get through to the last 16 on the final matchday ahead of either Japan or Senegal (both four points).

Yerry Mina scored the opener for the South Americans after a slick bit of build-up play from FC Bayern Munich’s James Rodriguez (40’). Radamel Falcao (70’) and Juan Cuadrado (75’) added the other two goals.

“I’m ready for the next game. We will be well prepared and make it through to the next round,” said a confident James Rodriguez. Poland’s coach Adam Nawalka was disappointed with the result: “Our players gave their all to the end, but we lost to a strong side today. The game was very even up until the first goal. We then attacked them more, but it just didn’t click. We were not efficient or effective enough.”