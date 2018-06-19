Senegal celebrate their victory - the first by an African team at the tournament.

Poland beaten by strong Senegal

The Poland national team were beaten 2-1 by Senegal in their World Cup opener against Senegal. Robert Lewandowski's side were second best in the encounter at the Spartak-Stadium in Moscow, handing their opponents the lead through an unfortunate goal in the 37th minute. M'Baye Niang doubled Senegal's lead on the hour mark after another defensive mishap, before Grzegorz Krychowiak enusre an exciting end to the match with his 87th minute consolation goal. It was the first win by an African team at this year's World Cup. "We dominated technically, tactically and emotionally," praised head coach Aliou Cisse at full time.

In the other Group H encounter, James Rodríguez's Colombia also suffered a 2-1 defeat in their opener against Japan. Two Bundesliga stars Shinji Kagawa and Yuya Osako scoring for the winners.

The next matchday in Group H sees Japan face Senegal in Jekaterinburg (17:00 CEST), before Poland meet Colombia in Kazan (20:00 CEST).