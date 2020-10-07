Podolski: “I want Turkey to win every game except...”

Germany come up against Turkey in Cologne, a match-up that screams one name: Lukas Podolski. Coming to the end of his career, Podolski is playing for Antalyaspor in Turkey, his second time in the Turkish Süper Lig after a spell at Galatasaray between 2015 and 2017. The 35-year-old, capped 130 times with the Germany national team, spoke to DFB.de about his career, the future and Turkey.

DFB.de: The season is underway in Turkey, and you’ve been playing at Antalyaspor for half a year. What are your hopes for the new season?

Lukas Podolski: We were the third best team in the league in last season’s Rückrunde, but we need to remain realistic and not get carried away. We want to improve, develop and pull off the odd surprise.

DFB.de: The facilities there are excellent, aren’t they? The training ground is considered one of the best in Turkey.

Podolski: Even better than excellent. I’ve seen a fair bit in my career and I would definitely say that it’s in the top three in Europe. The facilities are fantastic; there are only a very small number of clubs that have anything comparable. That was a big reason why I moved here.

DFB.de: Football is being played without fans at the moment due to the Coronavirus pandemic, including in Turkey. Is it still fun playing football without fans?

Podolski: We’re all missing the fans, me perhaps more than most. I’m someone who looks for that connection with the fans. My game is all about emotions and interaction with the supporters. I don’t want to, and never will, get used to games behind closed doors. Football’s better with the fans, but the situation is what it is. It’s also not a surprise, we go to the stadium knowing what to expect. That means you can prepare your head for the situation.

DFB.de: And your heart?

Podolski: It’s impossible. The empty, surreal stands – that hurts. I think that you have to make the best of the situation. It’s progress that we can play football again at all.

DFB.de: You were in Japan for two years before your move to Antalyaspor. How do you look back on your time at Vissel Kobe?

Podolski: It was great. It was the right decision to go there and get to know the people, the culture and the league. We had invaluable experiences there as a family, and I felt at home as a footballer. I wanted to help the club develop both on and off the pitch, and I think I did that. I know that I can always return and that I’ll be welcomed with open arms. I’ve put the football club on the map.

DFB.de: People have also said that you gave the side a new spirit. You made them hungrier for success, more emotional. Did you change the mentality of the club?

Podolski: Too much has been said about that and it wasn’t my intention. You can’t turn up and change everything, especially not people. Emotions belong on the pitch in my opinion, but lots of Japanese people don’t show their emotions in the same way. That’s their mentality, it’s how they’re brought up and you have to respect that. It doesn’t make any sense to try and force them to be more emotional. They are who they are, and if you want to be a part of the country, you have to accept that. It’s also the case, like in the whole world, that people are different in Japan. There are really emotional people in Japan, and there are some, like in Europe, who are more reserved.

DFB.de: Other than that, what were some other significant experiences in Japan and with the Japanese?

Podolski: People say that the Japanese are more reserved and quieter, and that’s not wrong-. Respect is really important there, especially from young people towards older people. I think that we Germans can take a lot from them. It impressed me how much old people are respected. The Japanese are really friendly, really helpful and really clean. That impressed me. Like I said, my time at Vissel Kobe was so valuable. That’s been the case every time I’ve made the move abroad.

DFB.de: Alongside time at Köln and Bayern, you’ve also been at Arsenal, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Vissel Kobe and Antalyaspor. Which was the least important?

Podolski: I wouldn’t go on loan like I did to Inter Milan again. Otherwise, there nothing that I’d do differently. I’m happy with what I’ve achieved as a footballer so far. I’ve travelled the world with the national side and I’ve got to know cool countries abroad. I also think it’s been invaluable for us as a family to spend time in different countries; we’ve felt at home in many different corners of the world. The countries all have their good and bad aspects, but I’ve always been good at focusing on the positives.

DFB.de: Which club was your favourite? After 1. FC Köln, obviously!

Podolski: Hard to say. I’ve found our whole journey as a family great and exciting. There are footballers who spend their whole career at the same club in the same place. There’s nothing wrong with that if that’s what you like. I can say that, for me, I’m glad I’ve had these experiences. It’s meant a lot to me, and I’ve got more out of it than winning one or two extra titles like I might have if I had moved less often.

DFB.de: Experiences are more important than titles – is that easy to say when you’ve won the biggest title of them all in the World Cup?

Podolski: Maybe. It’s true that there’s not a lot I’d swap the World Cup trophy for. Winning the World Cup gives you real satisfaction. The title is so much greater than all the others. What I mean is: When I’m chatting with people, I don’t tell them that I’ve won a title in every country I’ve played in. I tell them what it’s like in the countries, about the people I met and the experiences I’ve had. Sporting success is obviously great, though. It means that I’ve fulfilled the expectations of the clubs.

DFB.de: You’ve played in Istanbul and Antalya. Which does the best döner?

Podolski: Cologne. The best döners are here by me. (laughs) There’s a bit of Istanbul and a bit of Antalya, and that’s not just the case for the döner. My different experiences also include things that I’ve done alongside sport. That’s not just my döner shops, but also my ice cream shops, the pub and the football centre. If I see something in the world that I like, something that I believe would make my shops better, then I try to implement it.

DFB.de: Germany are playing Turkey in Cologne, the ‘Lukas Podolski Derby’. How highly do you rate this Turkey side?

Podolski: I’ve seen the last two games in the Nations League. It wasn’t good against Hungary but they were better in the second game against Serbia. I think that Turkey struggle against the smaller sides, but then make it difficult for the better countries. I’m excited. Lots of their national players don’t play in Turkey anymore; they’re key players at good clubs in Europe. It will definitely be an interesting game. It’s obviously a shame that the game has to take place without fans – that’ll be a bigger problem for Turkey as they live off emotion more than Germany.

DFB.de: You had connections to Turkey even before your move to Galatasaray – lots of yours friends are Turkish or have Turkish roots. Through your time in the Süper Lig, your link to Turkey grew even stronger. Will you be cheering for both sides when Germany play Turkey?

Podolski: I’m German. I played for Germany for twelve years. I support Germany no matter who they play, even against Poland. I’m a Germany fan and want them to win. Everyone knows I have a special connection to Poland, and everyone knows about my connection with Turkey. But my heart will always beat for Germany above all. I want Turkey to win every game, except when they’re against Germany. Or against Poland.

DFB.de: André Schürrle and Benedikt Höwedes, two of your ex-teammates with

the national team, have retired from football. They’re both slightly younger than

you, so were you surprised when you heard about their decision?

Podolski: They’ve both chosen to go down a different path. I’d prefer not to

comment on it. They have their reasons and the decision will have been the right

one for both of them. The way I see it, you have to do what makes you happy in

life, and for them that was clearly something other than football. It’s different for

me - I still love playing and it continues to make me happy, so that’s why I’m still

going.

DFB.de: How long do you think you’ll carry on playing?

Podolski: I have no idea. My contract with Antalyaspor runs for another year and

I’m looking forward to the season ahead. We’ll have to see what comes after

that. I’m open to anything and I can’t say which way my path is going to lead, or

how long I’ll continue to play professional football.

DFB.de: You discussed ending your career at Gornik Zabrze once, your home club

in Poland. Is this still the plan?

Podolski: I can still very much see myself doing that, yes. I’m in good contact with

the people who run the club. It would be a beautiful thing for me to end my

career there, at the club where I took my first steps in the world of football and

learnt to play. But it’s also important to me that it’s not just for show. I want to

stay fit and actually be able to contribute to the team and to the club as a whole.

