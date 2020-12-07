Playmaker of the Year: Marozsan wins IFFHS award

Germany and Olympique Lyon’s Dzsenifer Marozsan has won the Women Playmaker of the Year 2020 in the 33rd year of the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) awards.

In the Women World Team of the Year, Marozsan was named alongside two fellow Germany internationals, Alexandra Popp in midfield and Lena Goeßling in defence (both VfL Wolfsburg). Former Wolfsburg player and Germany’s Player of the Year 2020, Pernille Harder, also made the best XI in attack.

created by mmc/bh