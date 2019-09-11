Philipp Lahm to be Munich’s ambassador for Euro 2020

It’s official: Philipp Lahm has been named as host city ambassador for next year’s European Championship. The captain of the Germany side that won the World Cup in 2014 and honorary DFB team captain today signed his ambassador’s contract with Munich’s mayor, Dieter Reiter.

“It did not take long for us to find the perfect ambassador for our city. Philipp Lahm is a great role model for a lot of people and he will be the perfect person to show how sporty, cosmopolitan and welcoming Munich is,” says Mayor Reiter.

Philipp Lahm, Managing Director of DFB EURO GmbH, explains: “Munich is my city. I grew up here and have lived here ever since. I simply couldn’t refuse the offer to be Munich’s host city ambassador for the Euro 2020 tournament. I want to do my part to make the games here in Munich a festival for football fans - in the stadium, in front of the TV and throughout the city. I am donating the fee I get for it to the Bavarian Football Association, which will fund the training of 20 youth coaches. My team and I will also accompany them throughout their training because our young footballers are our national team players of the future.”

“We are extremely proud that Philipp has decided to do this”

Philipp Lahm’s donation announcement was met with ‘an enormous thank you’ from Jürgen Igelspacher, Managing Director of the Bavarian Football Association (BFA). We are incredibly proud that Philipp has decided to do this. Our connection to him is nothing new - he was the face of our honorary awards ceremony in 2017 and is someone who, despite his great successes, never forgets his roots. He knows all too well the importance of amateur football and what it means for clubs to continue to be there day after day for the next generation. That’s why we are especially proud that the BFA and thus all the football clubs throughout Bavaria will now benefit from his donation. From our recent preliminary talks, we know that Philipp is particularly concerned with supporting youth football in the region.”

Munich is one of the twelve European host cities for the Euro 2020 tournament and will be the only German city to host European Championship matches. Three group matches (16th, 20th, 24th June 2020) and one quarter-final (3rd July 2020) will be held in the Bavarian state capital.

