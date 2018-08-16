Philipp Lahm set to head UEFA EURO 2024 organisation in Germany

Should the DFB be awarded UEFA EURO 2024 in Nyon on 27th September, Philipp Lahm will be in charge of organising the competition in Germany. The long-serving Germany captain and DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius both agreed to the long-term collaboration, meaning the current bid ambassador, capped 113 times by his country, will be a co-opted member of the DFB presidential board and can bring his vast experience to sporting issues within the DFB committee.

“Since I began in my role as an ambassador for EURO 2024, it has been my wish to take on responsibility long-term,” said Philipp Lahm. “This new task as head of the tournament is a very exciting opportunity. During my time as a player and most recently in my role as ambassador, I have come to know the DFB as a very professional organisation. That is why I am very happy to be a part of this team. Working together with the bid committee, I will do all I can in the coming weeks to bring EURO 2024 to Germany.”

Grindel: "Lahm is doing a wonderful job as ambassador"

“The decision to keep Philipp Lahm at the association long-term was made in close coordination and with resounding approval from the DFB presidential board and representatives from the Bundesliga,” said DFB president Reinhard Grindel. “Philipp Lahm has done a wonderful and very committed job so far as ambassador and I am confident that he will be able to continue that work beyond 27th September.”

DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius is also delighted to have Lahm on board long term: “Philipp Lahm has vast experience from his playing days and he can certainly make use of that preparing for EURO 2024.” The exact tasks Lahm will undertake as head of organisation, as well as the setup of the ‘Local Organising Structure’ for UEFA EURO 2024, will be defined by the DFB in close coordination with UEFA should Germany be awarded the tournament.