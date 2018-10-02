Petermann is out injured with Lattwein coming in as a replacement

Lena Petermann (1. FFC Turbine Potsdam) has had to pull out of Germany’s game against Austria in Essen on Saturday due to injury. Her replacement is Lena Lattwein who plays for TSG Hoffenheim. The 18-year-old has been called up for the first time.

The players chosen by Horst Hrubesch began preparation today for their first international game after their successful qualification for the 2019 World Cup in France. Wednesday is open training and visitors can come and watch the team train at the Uhlenkrugstadion. There is no entrance fee.

Tickets for the international game against Austria will go on sale at noon on the matchday or can be bought in advance in the online ticket shop and via the DFB ticket hotline 069/65 00 85 00, as well as via the fan shop of Rot-Weiss Essen , Hafenstraße 97A, 45356 Essen. Group tickets can be bought by email (dransfeld@fvn.de) or Fax: 02 03 / 77 80 -207 for eight euros per ticket.