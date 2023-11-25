News

    Petermann called up in place of Schüller

    FC Bayern’s Lea Schüller will not travel with the German women’s national team on Monday due to injury. The striker had to be substituted off in the UEFA Women’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday and will undergo further tests next week.

    As a result, Schüller will miss the Nations League game against Denmark on 1st December (20:30 CET) as well as the fixture against Wales on 5th December (19:30 CET).

    Interim national team coach Horst Hrubesch has called up Leicester City’s Lena Petermann to take Schüller’s place.

