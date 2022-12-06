Personal statement from Oliver Bierhoff

Oliver Bierhoff, the CEO of the national team and academy, agreed to terminate his contract with the DFB with immediate effect on Monday evening. Below is Bierhoff’s personal statement on the matter.

After 18 years in positions of responsibility with the DFB, I have left my position as CEO of the national team and academy with immediate effect. I came to an understanding on the matter with President Bernd Neuendorf today. I am thus clearing the way for a new path to be followed.

It was an intense, exciting and enriching time in which we were able to celebrate big moments of success together, had to deal with setbacks and were allowed to implement extraordinary projects. My task was about teamwork from the first to the last day. I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart everyone who has supported me during this time with their commitment, ideas and passion. I am proud of what I achieved alongside my colleagues, the coaching teams of our national teams and the support staff. To have such teams in my time was an absolute privilege.

My work has always been driven by the conviction to give my best for the DFB and the national teams. This makes the performances of the men’s national side at the Russia and Qatar World Cups all the more painful for me. That’s why I’m not leaving without the justified criticism. In the past four years, we have not managed to build on our earlier successes and give the fans reason to cheer again. Some decisions which we were certain of have not turned out to be the right ones to take. No one regrets that more than I do. That is something I take responsibility for.

I look at the progress made and the work done with the academy full of pride. I am convinced that it will make a significant contribution to the further development of German football. The fact that I was able to supervise this ambitious large-scale project from a concept to its realisation over the decades with a high level of personal commitment was a unique experience. I am happy that our national teams have now found a home with the new DFB campus.

I wish the DFB, its many dedicated employees, all the associations and clubs, institutions and initiatives gathered under its roof, as well as our national teams every success in their important tasks. I hope that football fans will continue to support our teams – whether women, men or juniors – with lots of passion. This counts especially for the men’s side during the European Championship in 2024 hosted in Germany, where we can be successful precisely ten years on from winning the World Cup in Brazil.

Football has shaped my life and will continue to accompany me. It was a great honour for me to have worked for German football for so long.