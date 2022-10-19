Penalty drama in Sandhausen and Paderborn, BVB and Bayern through to next round

The second round of the DFB-Pokal continued on Wednesday, with plenty of late drama and thrilling encounters. Second-division side SC Paderborn knocked out Bundesliga opponents Werder Bremen (2-2, 5-4 on pens.), while last season’s finalists from Freiburg survived an early scare against St. Pauli (2-1 a.e.t.). Despite throwing away a 2-0 lead, SV Sandhausen held their nerve from the spot, beating fellow Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher SC (2-2, 8-7 on pens.). In the later games, record champions Bayern München came from behind to defeat local rivals Augsburg 5-2, while 1. FC Union Berlin confidently beat 1. FC Heidenheim 1-0. VfB Stuttgart thrashed Arminia Bielefeld with six goals without reply, with Fortuna Düsseldorf knocking out Jahn Regensburg with a 3-0 away win.

Richmond Tachi secures Paderborn a spot in the next round

SC Paderborn opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, as Felix Platte found himself with space to get off a shot from inside the area. They would add a second just before the break through Sirlord Conteh (43’). After the change of ends, a clever substitution from Werder head coach Ole Werner paid off straight away, as Leonardo Bittencourt netted just seconds after coming on (65’). With the match into the closing stages, Bittencourt was once again involved, as he delivered a corner that was headed in by Mitchell Weiser to level the scores (84’).

Into extra-time we went, but both sides remained deadlocked after 120 minutes. After Bittencourt missed from the spot, it was Richmond Tachie who scored the decisive penalty for the hosts, sending them through to the next round.

Gregoritsch’s header puts Freiburg through

Last season’s finalists hosted second-tier FC St. Pauli at the Europa-Park Stadion, and were unlucky to concede just before the break. Keven Schlotterbeck was unable to get the ball out of his feet quickly enough, and misplayed a pass back to Atubolu in goal, which Lukas Daschner intercepted and coolly converted (42’).

Christian Streich made four changes at half-time, bringing on Michael Gregoritsch, Philipp Lienhart, Nicolas Höfler and former St. Pauli man Daniel-Kofi Kyereh. Just as it looked as though the hosts were on their way out of the competition, Matthias Ginter headed in the equaliser in injury time (90’+3).

The match remained deadlocked for much of extra-time, before Gregoritsch headed in the winning goal in the 119th minute to ensure Freiburg’s cup journey would continue.

Dortmund through after 2-0 win

After being eliminated at the hands of a second division side last season (2-1 vs. St. Pauli), Borussia Dortmund were keen to avoid a similar fate this time around. BVB took an early lead after an own goal from Bright Arrey-Mbi (11’), as he turned in a cross from Youssoufa Moukoko. A smart save from Gregor Kobel then prevented Hannover from equalising, as he turned away Havard Nielsen’s shot (31’).

Dortmund would add to their lead after the break, as Jude Bellingham was brought down inside the box. He stepped up to take the penalty, making no mistake as he doubled Borussia’s advantage (71’). Even a late red card for Karim Adeyemi (85’) wasn’t enough to allow Hannover back into the game, as Dortmund were the only side from the 18:00 CEST kick-offs to avoid extra-time.

Back-up goalkeeper spares Sandhausen’s blushes

SV Sandhausen benefitted from an early error in their clash with Karlsruhe, as Stephan Ambrosius accidentally headed the ball into his own net (8’). Aleksandr Zhirov then added a second just before the break (44’), as the hosts had one foot in the next round already.

Following the change of ends, Karlsruhe were awarded a penalty as the ball hit Merveille Papela’s hand during an attempted slide tackle in the box. Marvin Wanitzek smashed the ball down the middle to put KSC back in the game (58’). In the 73rd minute, Tim Breithaupt was able to complete the comeback as he scored to level the scores at 2-2.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock in extra-time, as we headed to penalties. Sandhausen’s back-up goalkeeper Nikolai Rehmen had been subbed on just before the end of extra-time for the injured Drewes, and went on to save the decisive penalty to put the hosts through after a crazy game.

Bayern survive a scare

Julian Nagelsmann’s side went into this one looking to avoid being eliminated in the second round for the third season running – and did not get off to the ideal start when Mads Pedersen put Augsburg in a deserved lead early on with a cracking finish (9’). Bayern did not hang their heads, though, and hit back through Eric Choupo-Moting (27’) to go level into the break. The visitors, donning a special kit, looked far more comfortable in the second period – taking the lead through Joshua Kimmich (53’) and making it 3-1 as Choupo-Moting got his second (59’). Erdin Demirovic reduced the arrears with the help of a deflection minutes later (65’), but a cool finish from Jamal Musiala (74’) put it beyond doubt. A late goal from Davies (90+2’) was the finishing touch as Bayern cruised home.

Puchacz scores for Union

The capital-based side never looked uncomfortable against their 2. Bundesliga opponents – and set the tone for their win early on, hitting the front through Tymoteusz Puchacz (7’) from inside the area after having been cleverly set-up by Sheraldo Becker. The second period never really looked like going a different way – scoring seven minutes into this half too, as Sven Michel’s looping header left the Heidenheim keeper helpless (52’), before playing out the final third of the game without any serious issue.

Stuttgart make easy work of Bielefeld

It was a night to forget for the side bottom of the 2. Bundesliga as they were outclassed from front to back over 90 minutes away from home. Stuttgart’s offensive threat was apparent from the off, and it wasn’t long before a terrific strike from Pascal Wenzel opened the scoring (20’). The floodgates were open, and goals from Wataru Endo (24’) and Luca Pfeiffer (29’) followed, before Silas added another before the break (39’). The second half was no different; with Pfeiffer completing his brace (53’) before substitute Serhou Guirassy added the sixth and final goal of the game (67’).

Düsseldorf cruise past Regensburg

This was another affair which saw the question of who would progress answered quickly. Fortuna were the favourites, and got themselves ahead early on thanks to Kristoffer Peterson (5’). All of the goals came in the first half, with David Kownacki doubling the Düsseldorf lead ten minutes later (16’) before Emmanuel Iyoha (45+1’) added a third before the break. Fortuna eased off in the second half, with chances for Lasse Günther and Kownacki not coming to fruition as the game ultimately finished 3-0.

