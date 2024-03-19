Pavlovic to miss games against France and the Netherlands

Aleksandar Pavlovic will not join up with the rest of the Germany squad over the March international break. The FC Bayern midfielder did not partake in Julian Nagelsmann’s first training session of the break on Monday, as he is suffering from tonsillitis. As a result, the 19-year-old will sit out of the whole international break and miss Germany’s upcoming games against France (22.3, 21:00 CET) and the Netherlands (26.3, 20:45 CET).