Paulina Krumbiegel departs DFB-Frauen squad

Paulina Krumbiegel will not be part of the final 23-player squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Austrialia and New Zealand. As the TSG Hoffenheim player also has some muscular problems currently, she has left the DFB-Frauen’s training camp in Herzogenaurauch.

National teams sporting director Joti Chatzialexiou: “Paulina had an outside chance of making the final squad and now has picked up a muscle problem. That’s why we decided to clear up her situation already, in order to protect her. She said her goodbyes to the team today and hopefully will be able to recuperate a bit. It was important to speak to her sooner rather later because of her injury.”

The Germany Women will play Zambia in Fürth on Friday in their last friendly before the tournament. Head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will then announce her final World Cup squad on Saturday. created by mmc/mh