Patrick Osterhage to miss U21 EUROS

Patrick Osterhage will not be available for the upcoming U21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia (21st June to 8th July). The 23-year-old midfielder picked up an injury towards the end of the season and the tournament comes too soon for the player to get back to fitness in time.

It is not likely that another player is called up in Osterhage’s absence. Head coach Antonio Di Salvo’s squad now contains 25 players due to the midfielder’s absence as the team prepare for the U21 EUROs in South Tyrol. The coaching team have until the evening of 14th June to inform UEFA of their official 23-player squad list ahead of the tournament.