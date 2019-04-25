Panini announce DFB-Frauen players in Women’s World Cup sticker album

17 DFB-Frauen players have been chosen for the Panini sticker album for the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. Is this a sticker book preview for Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s squad for the tournament? While the DFB-Frauen head coach has until 14th May to announce her squad, Panini’s editors already chose their squad for the tournament sticker album back in January. “On average, we are around 85% accurate with our predictions for the tournament,” said Fabrizio Melegari, the Group Publishing Director of Collectibles & Sport Magazines for Panini at their headquarters in Modena, Italy.

The following 17 DFB-Frauen players have been chosen for the Panini sticker album: Almuth Schult (goalkeeper), Verena Schweers, Sara Doorsoun, Kathrin Hendrich, Leonie Maier, Carolin Simon (defenders), Giulia Gwinn, Dzsenifer Marozsán, Sara Däbritz, Lena Goeßling, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull (midfielders), Lena Petermann, Linda Dallmann, Svenja Huth, Alexandra Popp and Lea Schüller (strikers).

“At a very early stage, we scrutinised each of the potential tournament participants and players as we had to secure respective licences. By the middle of 2018, we had already developed and chosen the design of the album as well as the stickers we would use. In a further step, each of the national football associations sent us the digital photos of their players. Eventually, we would have to choose 17 players for each of the teams which was a tricky task. In the most different phase of the process, towards the end of January, we made our final alterations and began production for the album in February,” explained Melegari.

