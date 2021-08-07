Osnabrück knock out Werder, rollercoaster ride in Bayreuth

Third-tier side VfL Osnabrück provided the biggest shock of the DFB-Pokal first round so far, securing a 2-0 win at the Bremer Brücke to knock out recently relegated Werder Bremen. Maurice Trapp opened the scoring for the hosts with a header on the stroke of half time (44’). Last season’s semi-finalists tried to fight back but were denied by the woodwork on three occasions. Osnabrück had the final say, with Sven Köhler scoring a stunner from just inside his own half to wrap up a surprise victory (90+4’).

FC Augsburg’s trip to Toni Kroos’ hometown club Greifswalder FC was a little trickier than they might have anticipated, as the Bundesliga side found themselves 1-0 down to the Regionalliga club after only two minutes, courtesy of Lukas Knechtel. Frederik Winther was able to level things up before the break (41’), before Augsburg added further goals in the second half from Fredrik Jensen (68’) and Andre Hahn (80’). Velmir Jovanovic had briefly brought Greifswald back into the game at 3-2 earlier on (69’).

Goals galore between Bayreuth and Bielefeld

Augsburg weren’t the only Bundesliga side with problems on Saturday though. Arminia Bielefeld may have reached the second round after a 6-3 win over SpVgg Bayreuth, but it was anything but plain sailing against their Regionalliga opposition. Jacob Laursen’s opener after 11 minutes was cancelled out three minutes later by Ivan Knezevic. Fabian Klos (28’) and Brian Lasme (51’) looked to have put Bielefeld in the driving seat, only for a mistake from goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to allow Stefan Maderer to pull one back immediately (52’), before a Joakim Nilsson own goal levelled things at 3-3 (68’). The visitors were able to dust themselves down and grab three late goals though, as Nilsson at the correct end (73’), Fabian Kunze (79’) and Lasme (85’) all got on the scoresheet in a rollercoaster affair.

Things were far less complicated for last season’s runners-up RB Leipzig, who won 4-0 against second-tier SV Sandhausen. Willi Orban (19’), Amadou Haidaira (45’), Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai (81’) got the goals for Die Roten Bullen.

Bayer Leverkusen also came away unscathed from their trip to Lok Leipzig. Early goals from Kerem Demirbay (6’, pen.) and Karim Bellarabi (14’) put them in control, with a late Demirbay second confirming a comfortable 3-0 win.

Big wins for Stuttgart and Hannover

VfB Stuttgart romped to a 6-0 win in their trip to Berlin to face BFC Dynamo. Hamadi Al Ghaddioui (26’), Borna Sosa (45+1’), Konstantinos Mavropanos (54’), Mateo Klimowicz (68’), Mohamed Sankoh (82’) and Darko Churlinov (88’) were the six different goalscorers for the Swabians.

Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96 were also a class above their fourth-tier opponents Eintracht Norderstedt, with a Marvin Ducksch brace (45’, 62’ pen.) and further goals from Philipp Ochs (20’) and Florent Muslija (64’) earning a place in the second round.

Bochum and Kiel need extra time

Newly-promoted VfL Bochum required an additional 30 minutes to get the better of Regionalliga side Wuppertaler SV. The underdogs actually took the lead through Semir Saric (23’), but Simon Zoller’s equaliser after 53 minutes forced extra time, where Robert Tesche volleyed in the winner (111’).

Extra time in Holstein Kiel’s trip to Weiche Flensburg was in stark contrast to the 90 minutes that preceded it. The two sides were locked at 0-0 after normal time, but then the floodgates opened. Goals from Kiel’s Fiete Arp (94’, pen.) and Philipp Sander (105’) were cancelled out twice by Flensburg’s Patrick Herrmann (104’, 110’) to make it 2-2, before last season’s surprise package finally got the upper hand in the closing stages, winning 4-2 thanks to strikes from Fabian Reese (120’) and Fin Bartels (120+2’).

created by mmc/mh