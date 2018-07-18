Opening game victory for the U19 ladies

The Germany U19 ladies started their European Championship campaign in Switzerland with a 1-0 win over Denmark. Maren Meinert’s team kept the 100 percent win record against Denmark at European competitions intact with the third win out of three. Paulina Krumbiegel scored the only goal of the game in the 54th minute to secure the points for the six-times European champions.

The other two teams in Group B with Germany and Denmark are the Netherlands and Italy, who go head-to-head on Wednesday evening. On Saturday, Germany play their second group game against the Dutch U19s, before rounding off the group stage the following Tuesday against Italy. In the parallel Group A, defending champions Spain beat Norway 2-0 to go top of the standings, at least until hosts Switzerland face last tournament’s runners-up France this (Wednesday) evening. The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.