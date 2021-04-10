One positive test in the squad: Four players quarantining

PCR testing carried out among the players and staff on Friday returned one positive result in the Germany Women’s team ahead of their game against Australia on Saturday (16:10 CEST). Felicitas Rauch tested positive and is currently asymptomatic. She entered quarantine immediately after contacting the health authorities. Three other players (Svenja Huth, Lena Oberdorf and Sara Doorsoun) have been designated as category one following contact tracing and will therefore isolate as a precaution. In line with advice from the relevant authorities, all four players will quarantine away from the rest of the Germany squad.

All the other players, as well as the coaching team and the entire backroom staff, underwent further antigen tests on Saturday. All returned negative results, meaning that the friendly against Australia can go ahead as planned at 16:10 CEST. Further PCR and antigen tests are planned for Sunday and into the new week.