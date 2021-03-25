One player tests positive for coronavirus

The PCR tests done on Wednesday for all players and staff in the national team camp revealed a positive result on Thursday morning ahead of the opening World Cup qualifier (20:45 CET) against Iceland. In close coordination with the Düsseldorf health authorities, the player, who is currently asymptomatic, was promptly isolated following the result. Coordination with the authorities is still ongoing and contact tracing is being carried out.

The DFB’s strict hygiene concept aims to prevent category 1 contact. The regulations include permanently carrying an FFP2 mask, apart from when eating at the dining table. Time spent in closed rooms is predetermined and kept to a minimum, social distancing is enforced across all rooms at the hotel, two team buses are in use plus multiple vans for transport to the training pitches and regular tests are carried out. Since the national team convened on Monday, there have been two PCR tests at the hotel and one quick test.

Oliver Bierhoff, national team and academy director, said: "The news is obviously disappointing so close to a game – for the coaches and the whole team alike. But we are confident that it will only be this one case, since we have been following the hygiene regulations very closely. Of course, we will follow any guidelines from the authorities."