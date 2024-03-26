One newcomer and four returnees for start of EURO qualification

Head coach Horst Hrubesch has named his squad for Germany’s European Championship qualifiers in April. The women’s national team will travel to Linz to face Austria (5th April, 20:30 CEST), before welcoming Iceland to Aachen on 9th April (18:10 CEST). Athletic Bilbao’s Bibiane Schulze Solano has won a place in Hrubesch’s squad for the first time, while Felicitas Rauch (North Carolina Courage), Nicole Anyomi (Eintracht Frankfurt), Lina Magull (Inter Milan) and Melissa Kössler (TSG Hoffenheim) return after being absent for the last international break.

Hrubesch: “Schulze Solano has been on our radar for some time”

Speaking after the squad announcement, Horst Hrubesch said: “We’ve obviously also been looking at players who ply their trade abroad. Bibiane Schulze Solano is an interesting defender who has been on our radar for some time. I’m looking forward to seeing her within the group and getting to know her better. I’m convinced that she – along with our other returning players – can strengthen the team with her quality.”

Hrubesch will be without two of his usual regulars due to injury – captain Alexandra Popp is absent with knee problems, while her Wolfsburg team-mate Marina Hegering has a hamstring injury.

“Keep up the momentum from qualifying for the Olympics”

“I wish Poppi and Marina a speedy recovery,” says Hrubesch. “The health of the players will always be the number one priority, without question. For us, it’s now a case of accepting the situation and giving other players a chance to show what they can do. We want to keep up the momentum from qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris; we want to attack, and build on the performance against the Netherlands. I’m sure if we do that, we’ll get off to a successful start in European Championship qualifying.”

The national team will come together in Linz on Easter Monday. In addition to Austria and Iceland, Poland will be competing for one of the group’s two automatic berths for the finals in Switzerland (2nd-27th July); the bottom two teams in the group will have to settle for a place in the play-offs.