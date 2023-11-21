One new face and three returnees

Horst Hrubesch has named one debutant in his 24-player squad ahead of Germany women’s UEFA Nations League fixtures against Denmark on 1st December (20:30 CET) and Wales on 5th December (19:30 CET). The interim head coach also recalled three players.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Elisa Senß has been called up for the first time, while goalkeeper Merle Frohms (VfL Wolfsburg) and FC Bayern midfielders Sydney Lohmann and Lina Magull are set to return to the national set-up after missing out on the last squad due to injuries. Lena Oberdorf (back problems) and Felicitas Rauch (toe injury) weren’t named in the squad.

“Another step towards the Olympics”

Horst Hrubesch said, “The players proved their quality and the potential they have to improve during the last international break. We created a lot of chances; now, it’s just a case of taking them. That was the key issue in both games. Our aim is clear – we want to perform well in our last two games of the year and take another step towards the Olympics.”

The game against Denmark at the Ostseestadion in Rostock will be Germany’s last home match of the year. Germany lost their first group game against Denmark 2-0.

The winners of each group in League A will go on to play in the UEFA Women’s Nations League Finals, which are due to take place between 21st and 28th February next year. Both finalists will qualify for the 2024 Olympics alongside hosts France. If France reach the Nations League final, the team that finishes third will qualify instead.