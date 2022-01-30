One all-Bundesliga clash in the Pokal quarterfinals

VfL Bochum will meet SC Freiburg in the only clash of Bundesliga teams in the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal. The draw was conducted by Borussia Dortmund legend at the German Football Museum in Dortmund. The 1989 cup winner drew the balls under the watchful eye of DFB vice-president Peter Frymuth. The other ties will see 1. FC Union Berlin host FC St. Pauli and 2021 runners-up RB Leipzig head to Hannover 96. In a meeting between two second-tier sides, Hamburger SV will take on Karlsruher SC for a spot in the semifinals. The four matches will take place on 1st and 2nd March.

With four teams apiece from the first and second divisions of German football, it was already set to be a historic draw. Only once before had such a situation arisen, back in 2004 when Alemannia Aachen managed to fight all the way to the final. The most recent finalists from outside the Bundesliga were MSV Duisburg in 2011, though both they (5-0 against Schalke) and Alemannia (3-2 against Werder Bremen) were unsuccessful in lifting the trophy.

Early giant-killings in 2021/22

The most successful side in Pokal history, Bayern Munich, fell by the wayside in the second round just as they did last season. They were beaten this time by Borussia Mönchengladbach who secured a famous 5-0 victory. The holders Borussia Dortmund suffered a similar early exit, going down 2-1 to St. Pauli. Gladbach themselves were knocked out by Hannover in the round of 16, losing 3-0, and so it was that all the winners from the previous 29 years were out before we had even reached the quarterfinal stage.

The semifinals will take place on 19th and 20th April before the grand finale at the Olympiastadion in May.

DFB-Pokal quarter-final draw (1st and 2nd March)

1. FC Union Berlin (Bundesliga) - FC St. Pauli (2. Bundesliga)

Hamburger SV (2. Bundesliga) - Karlsruher SC (2. Bundesliga)

Hannover 96 (2. Bundesliga) - RB Leipzig (Bundesliga)

VfL Bochum (Bundesliga) - SC Freiburg (Bundesliga)

