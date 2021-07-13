Olympics team head to Japan

The Germany side for the Olympics travelled to Japan at 18:30 CEST on Tuesday night to begin their preparations for the football tournament. The 18 players and staff met up on Monday in Frankfurt am Main and then headed to Osaka-Kansai via Tokyo. They will arrive at their team hotel on Wednesday night in Wakayama.

Even though the Olympic Games officially begin on 23rd July, Germany’s first group game at the football tournament is on 22nd July against Brazil (13:30 CEST). Prior to that, they will play Honduras in a friendly in Wakayama on 17th July (10:00 CEST).

Fixture overview

Saturday, 17th July: Friendly against Honduras (10:00 CEST)

Thursday, 22nd July: Group game against Brazil (13:30 CEST)

Sunday, 25th July: Group game against Saudi Arabia (13:30 CEST)

Wednesday, 28th July: Group game against Ivory Coast (10:00 CEST)