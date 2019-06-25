Olympic Reunion: Germany to face Sweden in the quarters

Olympic final rematch: The Germany Women will face Sweden in the quarterfinal of the Women’s World Cup in France on Saturday evening (18:30 CEST kick-off). Long-serving Wolfsburg star Nilla Fischer and her teammates in Sweden’s women’s national team edged past Canada with a 1-0 in Paris on Monday night. Stina Blackstenius scored the winning goal in the 55th minute. Sweden’s goalkeeper, Hedvig Lindahl saved a penalty Janine Beckie in the 69th minute to protect the one-goal lead and take her side through to the last eight of the competition.

The DFB-Frauen have a positive head-to-head record against their quarterfinal opponents: From 28 previous meetings with Sweden, Germany have recorded 20 victories, seven defeats and just one draw. In the Olympic final in Rio, Germany’s women picked up Gold with a 2-1 win over their Swedish counterparts.

Title holders USA go through

Elsewhere, title holders USA also booked their place in the quarterfinals thanks to a penalty brace from Megan Rapinoe. Head coach Jill Ellis’s side won the tie against Germany’s group stage opponents Spain by two goals to one and will take on hosts France on Friday night (21:00 CEST).

Rapinoe scored from the spot in the 7th and 75th minute, wither side of a quick Spanish equaliser from Jennifer Hermoso (9’) – the first player to put one past the USA at the current tournament. The US ladies won their group with maximum points and a goal difference of 18:0; a World Cup record.