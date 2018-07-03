Olympic Gold winner Henning retires

Josephine Henning has called time on her playing career. After 57 caps for the Germany Women, the 28-year-old announced her decision to retire on Instagram earlier today. Henning won Olympic Gold with Germany in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and was also crowned a European Champion in 2013.

“It’s the right time for me to call it quits and simply look back at all those wonderful moments. I feel incredibly thankful when I think about what I’ve experienced and consider myself very lucky to have received such great support over the years. It’s been a privilege to have been able to make my dream a reality, and you can’t take that for granted,” wrote Henning on social media.

Henning also enjoyed success at club level. As well as four German Championships with Turbine Potsdam and VfL Wolfsburg, she also won the DFB-Pokal and four Champions League titles. She is the only player to enjoy European glory with three different clubs – Potsdam, Wolfsburg and Olympique Lyon.