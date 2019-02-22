Olympic gold medallist Behringer retires

Melanie Behringer, who has 123 caps for Germany, will retire in the summer due to not being able to recover from persistent knee problems. “For me, it will be a very nice, but also intense ending,” said the FC Bayern midfielder. “I am very happy and very lucky that my hobby has been my job for the past years. I am forever thankful for everything that has happened in these years and the people that I have met.”

The 33-year-old, made 123 appearances for Germany, scoring 34 goals. With the women’s national team, she won the World Cup in 2007, two Euros (2009, 2013), an Olympic gold medal (and top goalscorer) in Rio de Janeiro (2016) and a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Hoeneß: “Outstanding achievements for women’s German football”

With almost 500 games and 127 goals, Behringer’s football career is one of the best in German women’s football history. “It is a real shame that Melanie Behringer has to end her football career. She has been outstanding for German women’s football and has been very successful with FC Bayern and the German national team,” said Bayern president Uli Hoeneß. “I particularly liked her exemplary commitment and her ability to lead a team. We wish Melanie Behringer all the best in her future.”

Behringer won the league with FC Bayern in 2015 and 2016, and also won the DFB-Pokal twice with FFC Frankfurt.