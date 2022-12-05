Oliver Bierhoff terminates his contract with the DFB

Oliver Bierhoff and the DFB have today agreed to terminate his contract, which was originally due to run until 2024.

Oliver Bierhoff joined the DFB in 2004 following a stellar playing career. He scored 37 goals in 70 international games and secured EURO 1996 for Germany with his two goals in the final. He was appointed as the manager of the national team two years after his final cap, before becoming director of the national teams and academy in 2018 and then the CEO of the national teams and the DFB’s academy GmbH & Co KG this year. He took over the project management for the DFB academy in 2015 and was a driving force behind the new DFB campus. During his time with the DFB, Germany reached the semi-finals of six consecutive major tournaments and won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Additionally, Germany won the 2017 Confederations Cup and two U21 European titles.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “Oliver Bierhoff has been of incredible service to the DFB. Even though we have fallen short of expectations on the pitch in recent tournaments, he has been behind big moments. His work will forever be intertwined with our World Cup triumph in Brazil. Even in turbulent times, he always followed his goals and visions and has helped shape the DFB in a sustainable manner. I want to thank Oliver Bierhoff on behalf of all the staff at the DFB for everything he has done for us and football in Germany.”

We wish Oliver Bierhoff all the best for the future.

The DFB’s committees will decide on his successor.