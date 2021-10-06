Oliver Bierhoff: "Keep the upward trend going"

Germany will take on Romania this Friday night in Hamburg. Oliver Bierhoff, David Raum and Nico Schlotterbeck spoke to the press on Wednesday ahead of the World Cup qualifier. Read on for the most important quotes from the conference.

Oliver Bierhoff on...

…the situation in the national team: All is well and we’re all relaxed. The first international phase was not only good because of the results; there was generally a very positive atmosphere around the camp. We want to be the best in the world, and we need to continue working hard to try and achieve this, keeping the upward trend going. The good performances are also evoking more enthusiasm for the national team.

…quality in the attack and among the younger players: Despite lacking a classic centre-forward, we have good, dangerous players in our attacking ranks. With the versatility offered by players like Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry and Florian Wirtz, we can go and shape our own style of play. It’s nice to see the progress being made and it shows that it was the right call to bring these players in early.

…the players‘ workload: A standard year with the national team consists of ten games. Whether that will be doable in 2022 with the changes is doubtful to say the least. It will certainly be a special year, but we want to keep our focus on the quality of our game and our players’ health. That way we will see great, passionate performances as well.

…data protection: We have decided, as have many other companies, to take WhatsApp out of the system for data protection reasons. That’s not a ban, but a sign that the DFB are up to speed on the topic.

…the new mood around the camp: Every new beginning has something magical about it. That’s credit to Hansi, he gives off enthusiasm and is taking the team into new directions, we can sense that. This mood was also underlined by positive results-

David Raum on…

…settling in with the national team: They’re all good lads here with the national team. You feel comfortable very soon. I can learn a lot here and I try to take as much as I can with me.

…Robin Gosens: It’s a really tough injury, I’m wishing him a good and speedy recovery. He really welcomed me into the team, despite us being in competition for a position. Robin is just a good person and we all hope he comes back soon.