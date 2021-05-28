Oliver Bierhoff: "It’s time to get to work”

Germany have begun preparations for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 in Seefeld, Austria. Oliver Bierhoff, director of national teams and the academy, as well as team doctor Prof. Dr. Tim Meyer faced the media in a virtual press conference on Friday (28/5).

Oliver Bierhoff on…

...the team: We spoke about whether we should call up 23 or 26 players, because having extra players creates other issues. If you’re playing 11 v. 11, then there are always players who have to sit out in training, and during the games you have to leave three players out of the squad. However, based on the current situation alone, we’ve already seen the benefits of bringing the maximum number of players. We’re also pleased to welcome back Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels.

...the importance of the training camp in Seefeld: This is an exceptional time for us, and we’re happy to be here with nearly everyone. Despite the circumstances, it’s clear to see that every player is looking forward to taking part in the tournament. Right now, however, it’s time to get to work.

...the return of Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels: Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels are great players who are able to support us right away. The most important thing is that they take on a guiding role as leaders. Even if they have been away from the team for a while, they are both leaders and I’m confident that they will act as such. If their performances on the pitch are strong as well, then I’ll happily deal with Thomas Müller’s jokes (laughs).

...the Champions League finalists: We’re very grateful to the Austrian government that they have found a way to make an exception to allow our four Champions League finalists (Ed. note: Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, Ilkay Gündogan and Antonio Rüdiger) to bypass the quarantine period, despite travelling from the UK. We are yet to determine when these four players will arrive here. We’re currently in discussion and will try to solve the issues posed by local ordinances as best as possible.

...Toni Kroos: Every hour, every day we’re waiting for him to test negative. As soon as he does, then he can fly to join us. I’m expecting that he will be here within the next two to three days.

...Jamal Musiala: I’m very excited that Jamal Musiala is here. He’s a great footballer and has already given glimpses of what he’s capable of. He has the ability to help us pose a threat in attack when needed.

...Timo Werner: This is his first year in England. The speed of the game, the mentality and the style of play in the Premier League are different. He doesn’t have anything to worry about, and will find his feet eventually. He’s one of our players to have played the most minutes this season and therefore it will also be key to rest him so that he can get through the tournament without any issues.

...differences to the 2018 World Cup: The team and the players are both ready. Maybe it wasn’t clear to us what the expectations were back in 2018. Desire, drive and mental strength are extremely important and we’re focusing on building up these qualities during training camp. Of course, we’re also working on tactics and other things from the games that need improvement.

...the training camp: As always, we sat down prior to training camp to discuss what went well and what didn’t during previous camps. Joachim Löw has a clear position and has prepared himself anew for this team, which is different to the ones from 2016 or 2018, as they are younger and still have work to do in certain areas.

...announcing Hansi Flick as Joachim Löw’s successor following the EUROs: I was in regular contact with Hansi Flick and I’m very happy that he’s chosen Germany, despite having offers from elsewhere, both in the sporting and business worlds. That goes to show the connection he has to the national team. I’m also very happy that we were able to complete this process ahead of the European Championship and that we can ensure a smooth transition after the tournament.

Prof. Dr. Tim Meyer on…

...the current situation surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic: We are doing everything possible to prevent infection. Several players have already received their first dose of the vaccine. That also helps them feel more secure. No players will be vaccinated during the tournament, as the possibility of negative side effects is too high.

...training camp activities: Activities that take place outdoors, such as golf, are partly possible. Other activities that we did in past years aren’t possible this time around, as the risk of infection is too high.

...Toni Kroos: At the moment, Toni Kroos is in Madrid and he will be permitted to end his quarantine as soon as he can present a negative PCR test. We will ease him back into training after his illness. He will also undergo several tests with us, and we will adjust his training plan based on the results and his own experiences.

created by dfb/asv