Oliver Bierhoff: “A wonderful moment of success”

Director of national teams and the DFB academy Oliver Bierhoff has congratulated the German contingencies at Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and FC Bayern München, as well as French champions Paris St. Germain with German head coach Thomas Tuchel, after they reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this week.

“Huge congratulations to FC Bayern, to RB Leipzig, to Thomas Tuchel at PSG and to all of our Germany internationals involved on reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League. They have already achieved something special,” said Bierhoff. It’s the first time that three coaches of the same nationality have featured in the competition’s final four.

“It’s a wonderful moment of success for German football. We’re all delighted not only to have two German sides in the semi-finals, but also to have three German coaches and a number of our national players go so far in the tournament,” added Bierhoff. “The current format is very similar to that of a World Cup or European Championship and it’s a very good experience for our Die Mannschaft players to take with them to the national team. It will no doubt help us on our road back to the top of world football.”

DFB president Fritz Keller also praised the achievement: "Congrats to FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig on their incredible wins to reach the Champions League semi-finals. Both sides played like champions in their quarterfinal ties. To have two teams in the final four is a great success for German football and is testament to the good work done by coaches Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick, who of course also did valuable, successful and sustainable work with us at the DFB. Also, congrats to PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel on his side’s dramatic last-minute win, although I do hope that we will see another all-German final like in 2013.”