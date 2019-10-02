Official farewell ceremony for Goessling and Laudehr in Aachen

Lena Goeßling and Simone Laudehr both stepped down from international duty in the summer, having both played key roles in building a successful era for the Germany Women’s national team. On Saturday, ahead of the European qualifier against Ukraine, both players will receive an official send-off ceremony, to be conducted by DFB vice president Hannelore Ratzeburg and former Women’s head coach Silvia Neid, who worked with both players for a large period of their career.

When Simone Laudehr made her DFB Women’s debut on the 29th June 2007, very few would have predicted that just a few months down the line, she would be playing a deciding role in winning the World Cup. In Shanghai’s Hongkou Stadium, Laudehr headed in Germany’s second goal in a 2-0 win to secure a second consecutive World Cup title for the national team. This was four minutes from time, 21-years young herself, a promising career ahead of her – the celebrations were legendary. It was the dawn of a successful international career which saw Laudehr go on to win two European championships and Olympic Gold in addition to the World Cup triumph.

An impressive career, which was brought to an end in the summer following her resignation from the national team: "It was with great pride and pleasure that I played those 103 games for the national team, experiencing all the highs and also some lows," she said. "The positives and all the fantastic memories I have outweigh any negatives, however. It has been a magnificent experience playing with the Women’s national team among the very best in the world. The memories and experiences from what has been over a decade will stay with me forever."

Goeßling: "It was important for me to have the final say in this chapter"

Lena Goeßling played her first ever game for the DFB Women on February 28th 2008, which marked the start of an extraordinary career for the then 21-year-old. Up until her recent resignation, the Bielefeld girl made 106 appearances for her country, winning the European championship and Olympic Gold in the process. Goeßling had already decided to resign during the 2019 World Cup in France: "For me it was important to have the final say in this chapter and decide myself when to stop playing international football. The right time has come for me now – from now on my focus will be on my club. I had experienced many great moments with the national team and I am grateful for having been part of the story."

Ahead of kick-off on Saturday, Goeßling and Laudehr will be bid farewell and honoured for their services to the national team. Babett Peter’s send-off was also planned for Saturday, but due to a recent transfer from VfL Wolfsburg to CD Tacón, the 118-time Germany international’s ceremony has been postponed. Peters, who made her debut in March 2006, also decided to focus on club football earlier this year and she too boasts a successful career with the DFB Women, with World Cup titles, European Championships and Olympic Gold.