Off to a perfect start: Germany U21s beat Ukraine

The Germany U21 national team began the new international break with a home win. Antonio Di Salvo’s side recorded a deserved 2-1 win against Ukraine in summery weather in Saarbrücken. Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier (53') put Germany ahead, with Tim Lemperle (88') putting the result to bed shortly before full time.

Head coach Di Salvo picked a mix of more experienced players and debutants in his starting eleven. Jonas Urbig started in goal, with a back-four of Linus Gechter, Kenneth Schmidt, Colin Kleine-Bekel and Nathaniel Brown ahead of him. Captain Eric Martel and Merlin Röhl played as a double pivot, with Brajan Gruda and Ansgar Knauff out wide. Maximilian Beier started in attacking midfield, with Youssoufa Moukoko the lone striker upfront.

Patient start from Germany

Against technically skillful opponents, Germany were initially patient and allowed Ukraine to have the ball. The first chance fell to Moukoko, who shot from distance shortly after a turnover, but his effort went high and wide of the target (2'). Ukraine continued to get in good attacking positions after this, but the Germany defence stayed compact and didn't allow anything through.

As the game wore on, this new Germany line-up increased in confidence and took more and more control of the game. Knauff had a shot after good individual work from him, but Ruslan Neshcheret was untroubled in the Ukraine goal (16'). Some neat interplay between the lively Knauff and Moukoko almost put Germany in the lead after 21 minutes, but the Ukraine defence managed to scramble at the last minute and put the ball out for a corner.

Eight changes at the break

Germany began to look much more certain of themselves and the opening goal seemed only to be a matter of time, but neither Röhl's blocked shot from the edge of the box (34'), nor good headed chances for Beier (39') and Knauff (42') found their way into the back of the net. At the break it was still goalless.

Di Salvo almost made a full set of changes at half time, with only Urbig, Moukoko and Beier staying on the pitch. Tom Rothe, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Jamil Siebert, Clemens Riedel, Tim Breithaupt, Robert Wagner, Nick Woltemade and Tim Lemperle all entered the fray.

These changes didn't seem to affect the rhythm of the game too much. Woltemade had the first chance of the second half but he mistimed his header into the ground (47'). Moments later, Germany finally took the lead. Breithaupt won the ball in Ukraine’s half, before Woltemade turned to play a perfectly timed pass through to Beier, who kept his calm to fire past Neshcheret and give Germany a 1-0 lead (53').

Lemperle adds a second late on

With a goal to his name, Beier left the pitch, being replaced by Paul Nebel. Nicolo Tresoldi also came on for Moukoko (58'). Nebel curled an effort over from a freekick on the edge of the box (63'). At the other end, Valentyn Rubchynski had the best chance, but he didn’t strike the ball cleanly (69').

After this, the game went slightly flat and there were not as many chances of goal. Germany showed their full class once again just before full time. Wagner slid a ball through nicely to the onrushing Lemperle, who cut onto his left foot before cooly slotting the ball home into the bottom left corner (88').

created by mmc/al