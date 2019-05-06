to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    Off to a good start: U17 women defeat England 4-0

    Germany's U17 women's team defeated England 4-0 in their first group stage match at the European Championships in Bulgaria. Emilie Bernhardt converted from the spot (12’), with Nicole Woldmann (23’), Sophie Weidauer (31’) and Lisanne Gräwe (90’ +2) also finding the back of the net. Other Group B action saw the Netherlands defeat Austria 4-1 on Sunday.

    “I’m very pleased with the result, and with the first half. We did exactly what we set out to do. We were in it right away and didn’t let our opponents push us off the ball,” said head coach Ulrike Ballweg. “However, after the break we faded and were a bit lucky to not get scored on.”

    The team’s next match will be against the Netherlands on Wednesday 8th May (13:00 CEST).

