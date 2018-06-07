Özil ruled out of Saudi Arabia friendly

Mesut Özil didn’t take part in team training in Eppan on Thursday as a precaution, after suffering a minor bruise on his left knee. Instead, he completed high-intensity running exercises.

It means he will miss the World Cup dress rehearsal against Saudi Arabia in Leverkusen on Friday evening (19:30 CEST kick-off). The Middle Eastern side are hosts Russia’s opponents in the World Cup’s opening fixture on 14th June. Germany begin their title defence three days later on 17th June against Mexico.