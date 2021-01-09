News

    Oberdorf voted Women's National Team Player of the Year

    Lena Oberdorf’s versatility, vision and physique make her almost irreplaceable in the Germany women’s national team these days – and she’s still only 19. The technically-gifted defender has developed from a top talent into a permanent fixture in the national team. So it’s no surprised that, after an extraordinary 2020 in which Germany qualified for the European Championship without dropping a single point, Oberdorf was crowned Women’s National Team Player of the Year.

    Oberdorf, who recently extended her contract at VfL Wolfsburg, picked up 26.8% of fan votes, beating Sydney Lohmann (22.3%) and Lina Magull (16.1%).



    created by mmc/dfb

    Lena Oberdorf’s versatility, vision and physique make her almost irreplaceable in the Germany women’s national team these days – and she’s still only 19. The technically-gifted defender has developed from a top talent into a permanent fixture in the national team. So it’s no surprised that, after an extraordinary 2020 in which Germany qualified for the European Championship without dropping a single point, Oberdorf was crowned Women’s National Team Player of the Year.

    Oberdorf, who recently extended her contract at VfL Wolfsburg, picked up 26.8% of fan votes, beating Sydney Lohmann (22.3%) and Lina Magull (16.1%).



    Info Tool
    Popular News
    imago
    09.01.2021 // Women's National Team Oberdorf voted Women's National Team Player of the Year
    Latest Videos