Oberdorf voted Women's National Team Player of the Year

Lena Oberdorf’s versatility, vision and physique make her almost irreplaceable in the Germany women’s national team these days – and she’s still only 19. The technically-gifted defender has developed from a top talent into a permanent fixture in the national team. So it’s no surprised that, after an extraordinary 2020 in which Germany qualified for the European Championship without dropping a single point, Oberdorf was crowned Women’s National Team Player of the Year.

Oberdorf, who recently extended her contract at VfL Wolfsburg, picked up 26.8% of fan votes, beating Sydney Lohmann (22.3%) and Lina Magull (16.1%).







created by mmc/dfb