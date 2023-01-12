Oberdorf and Popp among nominees for FIFA The Best Award

Lena Oberdorf and Alexandra Popp (both VfL Wolfsburg) have been nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s award. The two Germany internationals are the only German players on the list of nominees, which was published by FIFA on Thursday. Germany women head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has been nominated for The Best Women’s Coach award, while goalkeepers Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea) and Merle Frohms (VfL Wolfsburg) have been nominated for the goalkeeping award.

The public vote will be up on the FIFA homepage until 3rd February, with the three finalists in each category set to be announced early next month.

The full list of players nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s award: Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp (both Germany/VfL Wolfsburg), Debinha (Brazil/North Carolina Courage), Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas (both Spain/FC Barcelona), Keira Walsh (England/Manchester City/FC Barcelona), Jessie Fleming (Canada/Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea), Ada Hegerberg (Norway/Olympique Lyon), Wendie Renard (France/Olympique Lyon), Beth Mead (England/Arsenal), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal), Leah Williamson (England/Arsenal), Alex Morgan (USA/Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave).