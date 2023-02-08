Nürnberg come from behind to win on penalties

1. FC Nürnberg’s run in the DFB-Pokal continued with a dramatic victory against fellow Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Düsseldorf (1-1 a.e.t., 5-3 on pens.). Dawid Kownacki opened the scoring for the Fortuna in the 33rd minute, who looked set for the next round before Taylan Duman equalised in the 93rd minute.

The first chance of the game belonged to the hosts, as Florian Flick’s shot was blocked. Fifteen minutes later, F95’s Marcel Sobottka’s effort from the edge of the box just missed the target. Minutes later, Lino Tempelmann was unlucky to only hit the post for the hosts (26’).

Kownacki scores the opener

Nürnberg continued to set the pace, as Kwadwo Duah was the next player to come close to finding the back of the net (29’). Instead, it would be Düsseldorf who then took the lead as Kownacki powered a header past Vindahl (33’). The hosts nearly managed to respond instantly, but Jan Gyamerah’s shot sailed over the bar (34’). In the minutes leading up to the break, neither side was able to create many chances for themselves.

The first chance after the change of ends belonged to FCN, but Christoph Daferner’s header wasn’t enough to beat Florian Kastenmeier (51’). A cross into the box fell into the path of Düsseldorf’s Ao Tanaka, but he wasn’t able to hit it precisely enough and instead sent it over the bar from close range (51’). Kownacki had a chance to double his tally, but wasn’t able to place his shot on target (60’).

Duman nets late, late equaliser

Düsseldorf’s goalscorer had another opportunity minutes later, but goalkeeper Vindahl got the better of him in a one-on-one (69’). Just when it seemed as though Fortuna were set to advance to the next round, Nürnberg rallied to score an equaliser in the 93rd minute. Duman’s shot from just inside the area took a deflection as it curved towards goal.

Just moments after extra-time got underway, Jorrit Hendrix’s chipped ball over Vindahl looked as though it would end up rolling into the back of the net. Flick charged back towards his own goal and managed to clear it off the line to keep the scores level (92’). Hendrix came close again in the 105th minute, as he sent a free kick crashing against the crossbar. In the dying seconds of extra-time, Jona Niemiec was brought down after a professional foul by Flick, with the striker through on goal otherwise. Flick was sent off with a straight red (120’).

In the end, it took penalties to determine a winner between the two sides. Vindahl saved Niemiec’s spot-kick as Nürnberg converted all five of their attempts to become the only second-division side to advance to the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal.

created by mmc/asv