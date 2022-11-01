November internationals vs. USA: one debutant and three returnees in the squad

The Germany women’s national team will take on the USA in their final two games of the year with one debutant and three returnees in among the squad. National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has named 23-year-old Janina Minga of SC Freiburg in the 26-strong squad for the time. Along with her are defender Carolin Simon of FC Bayern München and Joelle Wedemeyer of Vfl Wolfsburg- Midfielder Paulina Krumbiegel of TSG Hoffenheim are also back in the squad.

The first game against the USA will be played on 11th November (01:00 CET) in Fort Lauderdale, Florda at the DRV PNK Stadium, and the second will be played on the 13th November (23:00 CET) at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Voss-Tecklenburg: “We’re looking forward to playing against an absolutely top-quality opponent”

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said: “We deliberately picked a bigger squad so that we could use as many players as possible to cope with the demands of these games. Our aim is to be as successful as possible to wrap out what has been a special year of international football. We’re looking forward to playing against an absolutely top-quality opponent in the USA, who will challenge us in all areas. Furthermore, we want to use this as a valuable learning experience as we continue to prepare for next year’s World Cup.”

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg continues to be without Marina Hegering (VfL Wolfsburg, recovering after a foot injury), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon, rehabitation after ACL tear), Sara Däbritz (Lyon, ankle injury), and Giulia Gwinn (FC Bayern München, muscle issues). Also out are Tabea Waßmuth (VfL Wolfsburg, muscle injury) and Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München, knee injury).