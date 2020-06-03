No action to be taken against messages of solidarity with George Floyd

The DFB’s control body will take no action against Achraf Hakimi, Jadon Sancho (both of Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) and Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) for their symbols of solidarity with the recently deceased American George Floyd, and their anti-racist messages. This line will also be taken should further players make demonstrations against racism and the death of Floyd over the course of upcoming matchdays.

Dr. Anton Nachreiner, chairman of the DFB’s control body, said in agreement with DFB vice president Dr. Rainer Koch responsible for legal affairs, “It goes without saying that the DFB’s control body always has FIFA and DFB regulations in mind. In this specific case, however, these are deliberate actions of anti-racism by the players, who are thus campaigning for the very values which the DFB seeks to uphold. So no action will be taken now, nor in the case of further anti-racism demonstrations over coming weeks.”

Keller: "Respect and understanding for the players' actions"

DFB president Fritz Keller: "I welcome the control body's forward-thinking decision and am very pleased with it. The DFB is opposed to all forms of racism, discrimination and violence, and stands for tolerance, openness and diversity - all values that are also deeply ingrained with the DFB statutes. That's why the players' actions have our respect and understanding."

During matchday 29 of the Bundesliga, Hakimi, McKennie, Sancho and Thuram had protested the killing of George Floyd with gestures or by displaying the message "Justice for Floyd" on their playing equipment. FIFA's laws of the game, to which the DFB is bound, state that players' equipment must not display any political, religious, or personal messages. As a result, the DFB's control body has examined the case and sought comments from the players.