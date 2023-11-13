Nmecha drops out and Prömel called up

Felix Nmecha will not be available to Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann for the upcoming games against Turkey and Austria. The Borussia Dortmund player has dropped out with a minor hip problem which will require him to manage his workload.

Head coach Nagelsmann has called up TSG Hoffenheim’s Grischa Prömel as a replacement ahead of the last two international matches before the start of European Championship year. The former U21 international, who along with current national team players Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Süle and Julian Brandt won an Olympic silver medal with the German side in Rio, will join the team in Frankfurt today (Monday).

Germany face Turkey at a sold-out Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday (20:45 CET), before taking on Austria in Vienna on Tuesday, 21st November (20:45 CET).